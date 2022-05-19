Mirrored Amazon Market Capitalization Achieves $162,513.38 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $162,513.38 and $40,670.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for $223.51 or 0.00773651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 87.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,587.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00639214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00484133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032985 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.54 or 1.64902453 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 727 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

