MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MFA opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.61.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.04%.

MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

