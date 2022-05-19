Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.29. 24,415,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,777,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.78. The company has a market capitalization of $517.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

