Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. 256,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Meta Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,008,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,935,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

