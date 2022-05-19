Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 2.5%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). 162,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 531,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.25 ($0.37).

The firm has a market cap of £129.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.96.

Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

