Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 2.5%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). 162,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 531,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.25 ($0.37).
The firm has a market cap of £129.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.96.
About Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)
