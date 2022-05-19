MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 7.3%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $813.00 and last traded at $803.69. Approximately 17,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 684,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,044.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,144.25.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

