MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.09.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediciNova (MNOV)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.