MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

