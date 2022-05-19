McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.00. 3,517,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

