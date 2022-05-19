MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.73.
MTZ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $78.20. 688,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. MasTec has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
