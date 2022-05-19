MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.73.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. MasTec has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

