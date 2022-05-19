Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $175.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

MMC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $131.96 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 969,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

