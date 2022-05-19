Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty Sells 16,247 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$365,646.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$295,227.15.

Michael James Doughty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$22.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The stock has a market cap of C$43.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.88.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

