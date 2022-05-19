ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

ManTech International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.43. 1,629,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

