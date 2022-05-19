Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Financial Survey

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 17.27% 51.60% 23.23% Bottomline Technologies -7.18% -5.79% -3.15%

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Associates and Bottomline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88

Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus price target of $184.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.32%. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Bottomline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 10.71 $110.47 million $1.85 60.90 Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.49 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.98

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Bottomline Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

