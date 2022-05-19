MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,775. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.