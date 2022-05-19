LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 15,724 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $172.42 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

