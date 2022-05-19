Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.