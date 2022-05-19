Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.30.

NYSE:LOW traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.82. 7,796,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,951. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.36. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $179.76 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

