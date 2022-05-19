Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 621,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,566,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 68,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,814. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.36.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

