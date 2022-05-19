Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock traded down $15.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.13. The stock had a trading volume of 345,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.