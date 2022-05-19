Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.70. 2,497,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,486. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

