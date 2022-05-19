Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post $8.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. Lennar posted sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $34.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

