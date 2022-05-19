Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 2.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

BATS:OMFL traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 88,348 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

