Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,904 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

