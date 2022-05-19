Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Down 1.2%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.00 and last traded at $137.00. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.65.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02.
Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.
