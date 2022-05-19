Laraway Financial Inc Takes $901,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,230 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.96. 726,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.53 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.