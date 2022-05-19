Laraway Financial Inc Takes $1.09 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after buying an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 232,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 7,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,537. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.