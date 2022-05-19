Laraway Financial Inc Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 44,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,024. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

