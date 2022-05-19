Laraway Financial Inc Buys Shares of 920 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Laraway Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

GOOGL stock traded down $25.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,196.49 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,550.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,720.05.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.