Laraway Financial Inc Buys New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $224,193,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

Shares of PG traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 328,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,317. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

