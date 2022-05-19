Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $13,028.60 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,028.60 and $144.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

