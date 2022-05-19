Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 201.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of KNTE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 207,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $437.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 79,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

