Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 11.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 88,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,911,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $927.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.62.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.