Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $225,561.24 and approximately $171,416.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,726% against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.00658273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00471153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.31 or 1.86301862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.