Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,218. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.