Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $448.45

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.45 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 462 ($5.70). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 460 ($5.67), with a volume of 802,284 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.26) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 448.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £430.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

