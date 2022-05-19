Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 4,330 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.17. 938,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,664,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.