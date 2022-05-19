Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 375 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,149,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.03. 69,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.86 and a 200-day moving average of $254.39. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

