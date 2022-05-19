Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $462,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 2,747,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

