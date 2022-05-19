Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.7% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,337.74.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $28.00 on Thursday, hitting $2,209.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,550.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,720.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,196.49 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

