Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 200 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($66.67) to €67.00 ($69.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

