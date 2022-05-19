Justin Dean Sells 10,253 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,009,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.