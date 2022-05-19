Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,444.89 ($104.10).

JET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($41.80) to GBX 3,724 ($45.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($96.15) to GBX 4,980 ($61.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock traded up GBX 73.20 ($0.90) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,666.40 ($20.54). The stock had a trading volume of 174,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,469. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,175 ($88.45). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,308.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,384.23.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.