Jude Schramm Sells 2,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 5,587,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

