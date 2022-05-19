JT Stratford LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,662,000 after buying an additional 143,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,329,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,930,000 after buying an additional 244,646 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

