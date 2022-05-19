JT Stratford LLC Purchases 37,324 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 816.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $16,790,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. 1,857,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

