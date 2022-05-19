JT Stratford LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.