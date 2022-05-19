JT Stratford LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

Prologis stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,644. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

