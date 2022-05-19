JT Stratford LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,622,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.99. 8,710,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

