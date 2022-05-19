JT Stratford LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $10.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 204,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,305. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,126 shares of company stock worth $41,216,274. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.